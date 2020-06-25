My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Roland Albert Lestage Jr., 55, of East Hartford, passed away at home on May 28, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Roland was born February 13, 1965, son of Roland and Beverly Lestage. He was predeceased by his father, Roland; his brother, Steven; and his fur baby, Woo. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 27 years, Sylvie (Goulet); and two sons, Robert Lestage (Haley) of Manchester and Eric Carignan (Crystal) of Mississippi; and fur baby, Huey. He also leaves three grandsons, Jake, Blake, and Spencer. Roland is also survived by his mother, Beverly; sisters, Vivian (Robert Dayton) and Melanie (Jon Boutot); and brothers, Brian and Andy. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his kindness, great sense of humor, and pride in his work. Roland fell in love with truck driving in the US Army and made that his career. He was last employed with his great friend, Augie Phillips (Enterprise). He loved motorcycles, his '69 Mustang, the Dallas Cowboys, golfing and video games. Roland also enjoyed the adventures with his family and friends, from picnics, game nights, bowling and volleyball. The hours for visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. A Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 noon, during the visitation, followed by Military Honors. Burial will be private. To visit Roland's tribute or leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.