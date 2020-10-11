Roland G. "Jerry" Cote, Jr., of Avon, CT passed away on April 21, 2020, at the age of 75. Jerry leaves his best friend and loving partner of 32 years, Phyllis Kelleher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 16th at St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Unionville. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Avon. Jerry loved animals, especially his cats. Donations in his memory can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jerry's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes