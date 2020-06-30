Roland A. Cyr "Randy", 51, of Burlington passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Hartford CT on July 31, 1968, beloved son of Roland J. and Patricia (Dunne) Cyr. He is survived by his sister Jeannette Cyr Soulier and her husband Michael and their daughter Hali Soulier all of Burlington, his fiancée Marsha Oakes of Thomaston, Aunt Alice Smith of Farmington, Uncle Marty and his wife Barbara Cyr of Shelton, Aunt Joanne Cyr Callaghan of Plainville, Uncle Joseph and his wife Linda Cyr of New Hampshire, Aunt Donna and her husband Bob Agan of Granby, Aunt Roberta Bordanaro of Granby, Uncle Jack and his wife Sandra Dunne of West Granby, Uncle Richard Dunne of Windsor Locks, and too many cousins and friends to list. Funeral service and burial will be held privately for the family, a public memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Randy's name to the American Liver Foundation, 1062 Barnes Road, Suite 207 Wallingford, CT 06492 Tel: 203-234-2022. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.