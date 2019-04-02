Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Dauphinais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland D. Dauphinais

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roland D. Dauphinais Obituary
Roland D. Dauphinais, 82, of Bluffton, South Carolina (formerly of Simsbury, Connecticut) beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Clark) Dauphinais, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born November 30, 1936 in Amesbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph Sylva and Alice (Bolduc) Dauphinais. Roland worked for many years as a master machinist at P/A Industries Inc. until his retirement. He is survived by his two sons, Peter J. Dauphinais and his wife, Jodie of Bristol and Timothy J. Dauphinais and his wife, Rose of Windsor; his daughter, Kathleen M. Gauthier and her husband, David of Simsbury, along with his grandchildren Isabella Dauphinais, James and Alex Dauphinais and John and Michael Gauthier; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Ronald D. Dauphinais, Jr. A special thanks to his longtime companion, Rosemarie Gonyea. Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, Thursday, April 4, 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Roland's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now