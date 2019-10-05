Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
235 Maltby Street
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Trahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland D. Trahan


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland D. Trahan, 92, of Hartford, formerly of Bristol, died on Sunday (September 29, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Roland was born in Manchester, NH, on March 14, 1927 and was the only son and oldest of five children of the late Lucien and Adrienne (Lemay) Trahan. He was raised and attended school in Manchester, NH before enlisting and serving in the United States Navy. He first moved to Plainville before settling in Bristol where he worked for Rickles Home Improvement Center for 20 years. He also was a driver for NAPA, Stephen's Auto Dealership, and CarQuest. A parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, he was also a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 for 32 years. He was a fan of UCONN women's basketball and the Red Sox, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and playing cards. Roland survived by three children: Sharon Pellegrino and husband, James, of Avon, Pamela Day and husband, Christopher, of Cheshire, and Mark Trahan and wife, Lisa, of Bristol; a sister: Yvette Beaudet of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren: Erin and Alison Pellegrino, Chelsea and Becca Day, Amber and Eric Trahan; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters: Claire Kirouck, Doris Dionne, and Lillian Trahan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:15 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol followed by military honors. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Roland's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now