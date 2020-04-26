|
Roland G. "Jerry" Cote, Jr., of Avon, CT passed away on April 21, 2020, at the age of 75. Jerry leaves his best friend and loving partner of 32 years, Phyllis Kelleher. He was predeceased by his mother, Louise Cote, and Aunts Nina Piedimonte and Violet Wollman all of whom he loved dearly. Jerry was born and raised in New Britain, CT. At age 14, he earned his Eagle Scout award, along with bronze, silver and gold palms, becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1962, where he lettered in cross country and track. He graduated from Manchester Community College in 1972 and attended CCSU and the University of Hartford. Jerry served in the US Navy and US Marine Corp from 1964 to 1969 as an Airborne Scuba qualified Navy Corpsman, special operations with the First Force Reconnaissance Company, First Marine Division. He served aboard the USS Tanner and was a Corpsman in Vietnam. After his years of active service, he spent 2 years in the Navy Reserves with the armed intelligence, rifle team in the 76th Division in West Hartford, CT. He worked 35 years for the State of CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services as a lead mental health worker. Jerry loved power lifting and competition, setting many State and National records in the World Drug-free Power Lifting Federation. He was inducted into the American Power Lifting Association Hall of Fame in recognition of his 42 years lifting with 22 of these competitively. Jerry also loved to travel, and he and Phyllis traveled together throughout North America and Europe for many years. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and interned in St. Mary Cemetery in Unionville, CT. A Mass will be held at St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Unionville, at a later date. Jerry loved animals, especially his cats. Donations in his memory can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jerry's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020