Roland Gunnar Lundeen, age 85, of Newington, CT, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late Gunnar and Hedda Lundeen, Roland was a life-long resident of Newington who served in the National Guard and worked 37 years for H.O. Penn Machinery Co. He was also an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the SVEA Social Club and the Masons-Sequin Lodge 140 A.F. & A.M. Roland was an easy-going, selfless and caring individual who spent 12 years with the Newington Volunteer Fire Department and another 17 years post-retirement delivering Meals-On-Wheels. He held a great love of cars throughout his years, as well as family camping trips. He will always be remembered by family and friends as being ready to tell a joke or play a prank at social gatherings. Roland is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita, daughter Sandra Wellinghoff (David) of Acton, MA, son David Lundeen (Zuzana) of Saratoga Springs, NY, grandchildren Emma, Nela, Greta and Gus and Lucky the Cat. Arrangements are being made for a celebration of life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newington Fire Department, the Newington Senior and Disabled Center, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.



