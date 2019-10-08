Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services

Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita parish/St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Roland H. Beauchemin


1936 - 2019
Roland H. Beauchemin, 82, of Cromwell, CT passed away on October 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on October 27, 1936 in Lincoln, NH, he was preceded in death by his parents Laurianna and Arthur, son Paul and sister Pauline Palardy. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Cecile (Rouleau) and loving children, David, Lynn Adams and Don, James and Kimberly, Joan Thiesen and Brian, and daughter-in-law Suzanne (Doolittle) and his 7 loving grandchildren, Jordan, Michael, Danielle, Alexa, David, Adam, Paul, great grandson Jackson, his brother Ray and wife Jane, and sister Jeannette Murphy. Roland served in the U.S. Army 9th Div. 39th Inf. from 1954-1956 and was a retired New Britain police officer of 14 years. He worked many other jobs while raising his 5 children, including Cromwell schools, Aetna, Real Estate, and West Side Market. Work ethic was important to him and he instilled this in his family. Roland found his passion cooking for his family. He was happiest when he was surrounded by those he loved and a table full of good food. Roland and Cecile loved to travel. Their adventures took them all over the world. They spent 13 winters in Satellite Beach, Florida where they met many new friends and Roland was able to do something he loved: fishing in the surf. Family and friends may gather Wednesday, October 9th from 4-7 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10 am in St. Josephine Bakhita parish/St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Rocky Hill. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
