Canaan, Falls Village - Coach Chinatti, Roland H. Chinatti of Warren Turnpike Road, died November 10, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Dorothy Louise Atterbury Chinatti. From the moment he saw her, Roland knew he would marry Dottie Lou. Coach Chinatti may be remembered for a loud whistle and a soft smile. He was a beloved coach for athletes and a guidance counselor to students for many years. He was sought after by many during stressful times. He conditioned athletes so they would "leave it all on the field." As a father, grand-father, and great-grandfather, Roland was active, devoted, warm, giving, and playful. Roland was born on June 10, 1927, in Thamesville, CT. He was the son of Italian immigrants, Carlo and Lena (Donati) Chinatti. Roland was their youngest child. Roland was predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents Carlo and Lena, as well as his siblings Luciano, Henry, Beatrice, Mary and his grandson Christopher L. Koutsoukos. Roland's father, Carlo, died when Roland was very young. Perhaps that is why, when Roland joined the YMCA in Middle School, he was set on a course to find family in the larger community. Like many, the attack on Pearl Harbor urged him to enlist as soon as he could. Consequently, at age 17, before graduating high school, Roland joined the United States Navy during WWII. He was stationed on a troop transport ship, USS Gen. R.M. Blatchford, to bring troops home from the Pacific Front. While ported in Nagasaki he witnessed the atomic bomb's devastation. Upon returning from service he became the first in his family to graduate from high school, Norwich Free Academy, CT. With the help of the GI Bill, Roland went on to be the first in his family to graduate from college, the YMCA's Springfield College, MA. He received his M.Ed. from the University of Hartford, CT. He worked on a PhD. at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO. In Greeley he worked with immigrant children helping them acclimate to their new environment. Roland was an educator from 1951 to 1994, 44 years. He taught at 'Iolani School, Hawaii, twice ('51-'53, '61-'70), Bergenfield High School, NJ, ('53-'54) and Housatonic Valley Regional High School, CT, twice ('54-'61, '70-'94). During various summers he taught at Wadawanuck Club, CT, Cream Hill Pond, Hotchkiss School, 'Iolani No Ka Oi, and Falls Village Recreation Center. Roland served as a Coach, Teacher, Athletic Director (HVRHS's first, '55), Principal of the Lower School, Dean of Students, and Head Guidance Counselor. Roland coached tennis, football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball, track and field, swimming, lifeguarding, snorkeling, and spearfishing. While at 'Iolani, Roland was the only coach who coached with their legendary coaches; Father Kenneth Bray and later, Edward Hamada. At HVRHS he coached the 2007 Girl's Varsity Tennis Team to the State Championships. Roland was known for teaching swimming to a great number of youths through out CT, in such places the open waters at the Wadawanuk Club in Stonington, the Lakeville Town Lake, Cream Hill Pond, and Hotchkiss School. He always emphasized good sportsmanship. As a talented athlete himself he always knew the fundamentals to help you improve, no matter the sport. In the community, Roland actively served in many roles in the CT's NW corner such as Deacon for The Falls Village Congregational Church, on the Board of Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society, and the Falls Village Recreation Center. Humbly, Roland received many awards, too numerous to list. Roland was a pretty good artist, too. He carved numerous Tiki's, South Pacific War clubs, walking sticks, and repurposed many found objects. He doodled endless hours during retirement. Roland is survived by five children (spouse), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: Roland Jr. (Rina), Paolo and Carlo; Howard (Shannon), Cameron (Jeremy Ruff), Corbin, Rylo; Brodie (Michelle), Lucci; Rory; Karen (John Koutsoukos), Nicole (Scott Frost) Domino; Alex (Taylor) Koutsoukos; Diane; Melinda (Matthew Gillette), Riley; Geoffrey Carlson (Claire Dixon); Brandon Carlson; and Suzanne. As a human, Roland loved each and every student he met. He shined a light on their best qualities and loved the "rascals" in them. Roland's family is grateful to all the memories so many have already shared. Each one is precious, personal, and humorous. Keep them coming! We are trying to find a spot on the internet where his great-grandchildren can visit those memories. We do not want his funeral to be a super-spreader event or increase travel risks for anyone. Therefore the family has made the decision to postpone services until such a time that travel and gatherings are safe. Memorial donations may be made to The Faculty Scholarship Fund c/o HVRHS, 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village, CT 06031 or the Falls Village Congregational Church, P.O. Box 72, Falls Village, CT 06031. The Kenny Funeral Home, Sharon, CT has care of arrangements, further notices will be posted on their website.



