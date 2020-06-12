Roland J. Michaud Sr. passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Robichaud) Michaud of 58 years. Roland was born on December 26th, 1932 in Saint Leonard New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Dube) Michaud. He moved to Connecticut in 1956, has been a resident of East Hartford for the past 55 years and belonged to Our Lady of Peace Church. With his family, Roland enjoyed playing cards, music and dancing. In his past time, he liked ice skating, hockey and trying his luck at the casinos. In his last years, Roland appreciated facebook. For 22 years, after retiring, they loved traveling to Bradenton Florida for the winters and adored long walks on the beach and rollerblading. Everyone loved his French accent, people would try to imitate him. His biggest passion in life was spending time with his family. We would like to extend our gratitude to our sister Brenda, for all the special care that she gave our dad. Roland was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is predeceased by his brother Conrad Michaud and sister Gertrude McDougal. Roland is survived by three daughters; Debra Laferriere, her husband Glenn of East Hartford, Ct, Theresa Henderson, her husband Eric of Colchester CT, and Brenda Michaud of East Hartford CT, a son, Roland Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Maryville TN, also a special neighbor, John Mazzucchi, who is considered a second son. He also leaves nine cherished grandchildren: Michael, Krystin, Gina, Heather, Kimberly, Ryan, Morgan, Matthew and Shane. five adored great grandchildren; Vanessa, Adrien, Dominic, Sabina, and Calista. Also sisters and brothers; Yolande Fournier, Loretta Carlson, Lucille Akerley, Guy Michaud, Rino Michaud and his wife Pam. Roland also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of Roland's life will be held at a future date.



