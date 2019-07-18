of Hartland, ME passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 87 with his loving children at his bedside. His life may have been ordinary, but he is a character not to be forgotten: Marvelous whistler, crazy driver, lover of nature, fresh air and peace and quiet, voracious reader, craftsman, fiercely loyal friend, independent thinker with startlingly blue eyes, stubborn as hell, and impish as a monkey, his favorite expression was "Everything's better with bananas." Roland was born in 1931 to Lucien and Isabelle Dufresne in Meriden, CT. He served in the Navy following graduation and, after an honorable discharge, began his career with SNET. He retired after 30 years and was determined to collect his pension far longer than he actually worked for SNET. That mission was accomplished and gave him immense satisfaction. He then designed and built his post and beam home on 230 acres of pristine forest in Maine. He is survived by his nine younger siblings, Donald, Lucien, Richard, Loretta, Mark, Gerald, Isabelle, Arthur, and George, his four children Victoria, Yvette, Roland, and Melissa, his grandchildren Nicholas, Chelsea, Cody, Jeremy, Ryann, Ava, and Alivia, and his great-grandchildren Ivy and Johnathan. A funeral service was held at Crosby & Neal on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Newport, ME and his burial service will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, https://Parkinson.org/ways-to-give. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019