Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
250 West St.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Roberge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland P. Roberge


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland P. Roberge Obituary
Roland P. Roberge, 75, of Newington, passed away peacefully at his home. Roland was born on January 15, 1945 in Bristol and was a son of the late Archille and Adrienne (Bibeau) Roberge. Raised in Bristol, he graduated from Bristol Central High School and the University of Connecticut. He also formerly lived in New York City, West Hartford, and Hartford and was the former owner of Home Delivery Service. Roland was a prolific artist, a gifted poet, and an ambitious entrepreneur. Roland is survived by a son, Ryan Roberge and wife, Mariam, of South Burlington, VT; his former wife: Laurie Roberge-Piteo of Bristol; two brothers: Dr. Roger Roberge of Ottawa, Canada, and Dr. Leo Roberge of Syracuse, NY and their families; two grandchildren: Mina and William; several nieces and nephews; and friends and artistic supporters. He was predeceased by his daughter, Heather Roberge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (February 3, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 250 West St., Bristol followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington beside his beloved daughter, Heather. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Please visit Roland's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -