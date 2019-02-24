Rolf Dyrendal Bibow passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th, 2019, at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, Florida, surrounded by his immediate family. Rolf was born in Chicago on September 15th, 1929, to Carl Franz Bibow and Elsa Hilton Bibow. Rolf returned with his family to Norway shortly after his birth. At 18 he returned to the United States to attend Oregon State University, graduating with a degree in engineering. Rolf enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with distinction in the Korean War, where he was wounded twice and awarded two Bronze Stars for valor in combat. He later earned a Master's degree from Columbia Business School in NYC, where he met Frances Adele Lowe, whom he married on February 2, 1957. Rolf became Head of the Ford Motor Company for Scandinavia, living with his family in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Rolf then served as Head of Massey-Ferguson's International Division, in England, Canada, and France. Rolf was subsequently appointed as a senior executive with United Technologies Corporation, in Hartford, Connecticut. Rolf spent much of his later life giving back to his community. In Hartford, he was Head of the Council of Foreign Affairs, President of the Hartford Ballet, on the Board of the Hartford Opera and founder of a mentoring and tutoring program for needy children and parents in Hartford. In 1992, Rolf and Frances retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where Rolf continued to focus most of his time on mentoring children, believing that education was a better investment than incarceration. Rolf is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances, his children: Nini, Robert and Catherine, his grandchildren: Amelia, Joel, Wilhelmina and Rupert, and his great-grandchildren: Reilly and Evelyn. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary