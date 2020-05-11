Romelia Anne Boissevain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Romelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romelia (Bayer) Boissevian, 78, passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2020, in New London. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Rommy was a beloved teacher for many years as a reading specialist in East Hampton at Memorial School and at East Hampton High School. She is survived by her sons Deron (Susan) Bayer of Lakeville and Jon Bayer of New London, her brother Robert (Elaine) Boissevain, and sisters Pamela (Wayne) Wilkinson, Kimberley (Robert) Buck, and Mia Boissevain. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved