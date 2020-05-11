Romelia (Bayer) Boissevian, 78, passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2020, in New London. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Rommy was a beloved teacher for many years as a reading specialist in East Hampton at Memorial School and at East Hampton High School. She is survived by her sons Deron (Susan) Bayer of Lakeville and Jon Bayer of New London, her brother Robert (Elaine) Boissevain, and sisters Pamela (Wayne) Wilkinson, Kimberley (Robert) Buck, and Mia Boissevain. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be announced.



