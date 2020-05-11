Romeo J. Lussier
1926 - 2020
Romeo J. Lussier, 93, of Bristol; son of the late Ludger and Olivine (Privee) Lussier passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on June 19, 1926 in Willimantic and living most of his adult life in the Suffield area. Romeo served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was employed as a machinist with Delta Airlines for many years. He was predeceased by his former wife Barbara; his 'Juliet' Eileen Scott; and two brothers Arthur and Raymond. He leaves behind to cherish his memory three sons Craig (Janet) of Feeding Hills, MA, Barry (Deborah) of Bristol, CT, and Shawn of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves his sister Claire Mellady; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the owner and caregivers at Shady Oaks Assisted Living for their kindness and exceptional care shown to Romeo and us during the last part of his life. Private Services will be at Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT on Wednesday, May 13 from 4:00 to 6:00PM with the funeral service at 6:00PM. For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAY
13
Funeral service
06:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
May 11, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Dolores Herholz
