Romualda Jarmoszko, 89, of Hartford, died at home in her sleep following a period of prolonged illness on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, for many years she was the bedrock of our family's very existence, committed to family traditions and events, mama was always there. She will be greatly missed. Born and raised in the rural Northeast of Poland, Roma's early life was shaped by ravages of war and economic deprivation. In 1972, Roma and her family of a husband and four sons emigrated from Poland to the U.S. and settled in Hartford. Her life was filled with hard work and centered around her family and friends. She was a long-time employee of Heublein Inc. Roma leaves behind three of her four sons, their wives and children: Grzegorz Jarmoszko and Grazyna Kulik of Wakefield, RI, Tomasz and Iwona Jarmoszko of New Britain, CT, Paul and Alicia Jarmoszko of Manchester, Jola Jarmoszko of Farmington; grandchildren: Julian, James, Vicky, Julia, Jackie, Nikodem, Emily and Alison. She was pre-deceased by her husband Jan Jarmoszko, her son Christopher Jarmoszko, her brothers: Boles?aw, Julian, Witold, Kazimierz, Zygmunt and Stanis?aw Dudziuk and her sisters: Stanis?awa Bucko and Maria Misiewicz. Wieczny odpoczynek racz jej dac Panie. Family and friends may gather at 9 AM Wednesday, July 3 at the South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz), 43 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave Hartford. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday July 2 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019