Romy Tan Yoh, 69, beloved wife and mother, passed away on October 27, 2020 from ovarian cancer. Romy was born in 1951 to the late Feng-Chi Yoh and Yu Chuan Yoh in Taipei, Taiwan. Her grandparents were founders of various universities in Shanghai, China. In 1964, her father's work for the United Nations prompted the family's move to the United States. Romy grew up in Queens, New York, attended Queens College, and obtained her Master's Degree in Mathematics from State University of New York at Stony Brook, where she met her husband, Yun-Chung Hsu. The couple eventually moved to Connecticut, and were happily married for 44 years. Professionally, she was a computer programmer and worked as a consultant for several Hartford-area insurance companies until her retirement. Romy will be remembered by family and friends for her strong values, independence, mental strength, and wonderful sense of humor. In her free time, Romy loved to hike, travel, and cook. She spent countless hours exercising at Farmington and Avon Reservoirs, and traveled extensively with her husband and friends during the last years of her life, including to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, as well as numerous countries in Europe and East Asia. Between these trips, she enjoyed visiting her daughter, Lynn Hsu and son-in-law, Sean Dwyer, and doting on her beloved granddogs. Romy is survived by her husband and daughter, as well as a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Romy asked to be cremated and will eventually be buried in Ferncliff Cemetery, where her parents were laid to rest. The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for her and showed her and her husband great kindness during her final months.



