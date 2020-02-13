Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Ron Bilodeau Obituary
Ron Bilodeau, 67, of West Hartford died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 4, at St. Francis Hospital. Raised in Manchester, Ron attended Manchester High School and was a member of the wrestling and water polo teams. He started playing drums as a teenager, and later played in many cover bands. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1975 with a degree in Marine Biology. Ron was a true Renaissance man with a huge creative spirit that touched every part of his life. He was the assistant director of the Children's Museum in West Hartford, for 14 years, founding award winning educational programs and designing exhibits. In 1990, he founded his own design and woodworking business, Woodenchips. He went on to build furniture, toys, and home and commercial interiors and exteriors that always showcased his creativity. Following his huge compassionate heart, he became a volunteer EMT with Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance for 5 years, receiving Rookie of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards. In retirement he rediscovered his love of drawing, focusing particularly on wildlife. Among his varied accomplishments his favorite pastimes included drawing, building models, garden/landscape design, cooking and spending time with those he loved. He was predeceased by his parents Larry and Terry Bilodeau. He leaves behind his college sweetheart, love of his life and wife of 43 years Diane "Dee" (Vallera) Bilodeau; his son Sean, daughter-in-law Emily, and two beautiful grandchildren, Tenzin (his best buddy) and Elizabeth Ann of Medway, MA; his two devoted feline babies Annie and Denver; and many loved extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 16 at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford from 2-4 pm, with readings and tributes from 4-5 pm. The family would like to thank the amazing ICU staff at St. Francis Hospital and Chaplin Michael for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: International Wolf Center (www.wolf.org) or Dian Fossey Gorilla (GorillaFund.org). Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
