Palmer, Sr. Ronald Albro Ronald Palmer, Jr. [email protected] Ronald Albro Palmer, Sr., 72, of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida on Monday June 10th, 2019. Ron was born June 22nd, 1946 in Willimantic, CT. Ron was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Albro Palmer, and father, Richard Palmer, Sr. Ron is survived by his wife Nan, daughter Hannah Palmer, son Ronald Palmer, Jr., daughter in law Emily, and grandchildren Logan, Casey and Maeve. Ron also leaves behind his twin brother Richard, as well as his in-laws Edward and Hilda Stacoffe, Aunt June Jones, and many cousins. Ron graduated from Coventry High School in 1964, and served his country in the US Navy from September 1964 through September 1968, enlisting with his brother Richard. From 1965 through 1966, they served on the Presidential Ceremonial Honor Guard while stationed in Washington D.C. They went to Vietnam together from March 1967 through March 1968, where they were stationed in the Mekong Delta on the My Tho River. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, Ron became a paid firefighter with the Eagleville Fire Department in September 1969. He joined the Willimantic Fire Department as a paid on call firefighter in 1970, becoming a full time firefighter with the department in March of 1972. Ron's promotional progress within the Willimantic Fire Department included: Training Instructor, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshal, Acting Fire Chief and Fire Chief. Ron retired as Chief of the Willimantic Fire Department in March of 2010. He served the community for 40 years; a testament to his pride, dedication, and love of the fire service. Ron was an avid outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and golfing. One of his proudest moments came earlier this year when he shot his first hole in one. He was a proud military veteran and was supportive of veteran causes. Ron was the past Commander of the VFW Gold Star Post 1724 in Willimantic, as well as a member of the Coventry American Legion Post 52 and Fin, Fur and Feather Club in Chaplin. Ron took pride in all of his life accomplishments, but he will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, sailor and Fire Chief. He will be in our hearts and memories everlasting, gone but not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Ron's name. Family and friends will be received on July 12, 2019 at the Elk's Lodge in Willimantic, CT, from 5pm to 8pm for a celebration of life. Burial will be private. WILLIMANTIC Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary