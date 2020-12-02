Ronald "Poppie" Atkinson, age 62, died on Wed. Nov. 25, 2020 at home. Beloved husband of 38 years to Carol (Andrew) Atkinson. Born in Springfield, MA, Sept 6, 1958 to the late Donald L. and Gladys (Warren) Atkinson. He was raised in Somers and attended Rockville High School's Vo-Ag program. Ron served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud member of the Fayette Masonic Lodge #69 in Ellington. Ron was proud to be a professional truck driver. He had been employed many years by Rex Lumber and most recently Cowen Systems. Ron enjoyed camping, annual vacations to Maine with his family and friends, riding his John Deere tractor and listening to his classic country music. Besides his wife Carol, he leaves behind his loving son Christopher, the future Mrs. Atkinson, Monique and his grandson Hunter. His sister Donna Gelineau and her husband Thomas, his brothers Neil and wife Debra, James and wife Cindy, brother in law Glenn Andrew and wife Gail. Ron will be missed by his nieces, nephews and grandnephews whom he adored and many dear friends he loved very much. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private and are being handled by the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT 06084. A celebration of Ron's life will be held next summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to Wreaths Across America 2020: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
, or to The Shriners Children's Hospital
Springfield, MA at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield
. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
.