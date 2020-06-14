Ronald B. Winkel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald B. Winkel, 87, died peacefully on April 24, 2020 at home. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Henry and Albertine Gerhartz Winkel. Ron grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from North High School in Sheboygan. He served in the US Navy Reserves Hospital Corp, and later through the GI Bill, received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. It was there in Madison, Wisconsin, where Ron met the love of his life, Mari Loverud. They were married in Manchester, NH in June, 1961. Ron's early advertising career with GE brought them from Virginia to New York State and finally to Farmington, CT where they settled down and raised their family. Ron shared his love of golf, kickball, figure skating, ping pong, photography, fishing, cooking, and sculpture gardening with his family, neighbors and friends. To his close family, he will always be remembered as an energetic, playful, and loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. His quick smile and gentle character will be missed by all who knew him. Ron leaves his wife, Mari, of 59 years, their 3 children and their spouses, Gwendolyn Winkel (Charles Turner) of Avon, CT, Hilary Donald (Sheldon Crosby) of Farmington, CT, and Hans Winkel (Laura Klein) of Farmington, CT, his 4 grandchildren, James, William, Katie and Derek, and his brother Thomas Winkel (Fran). Ron's brothers, Wayne (Pat) and Dan both predeceased him. He also leaves multiple nieces and nephews and their extended families. Our family would like to thank BrightStar Care and Season's Hospice for their support during the last several months of Ron's life. A private memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Alzeimer's Association, alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved