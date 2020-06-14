Ronald B. Winkel, 87, died peacefully on April 24, 2020 at home. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Henry and Albertine Gerhartz Winkel. Ron grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from North High School in Sheboygan. He served in the US Navy Reserves Hospital Corp, and later through the GI Bill, received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. It was there in Madison, Wisconsin, where Ron met the love of his life, Mari Loverud. They were married in Manchester, NH in June, 1961. Ron's early advertising career with GE brought them from Virginia to New York State and finally to Farmington, CT where they settled down and raised their family. Ron shared his love of golf, kickball, figure skating, ping pong, photography, fishing, cooking, and sculpture gardening with his family, neighbors and friends. To his close family, he will always be remembered as an energetic, playful, and loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. His quick smile and gentle character will be missed by all who knew him. Ron leaves his wife, Mari, of 59 years, their 3 children and their spouses, Gwendolyn Winkel (Charles Turner) of Avon, CT, Hilary Donald (Sheldon Crosby) of Farmington, CT, and Hans Winkel (Laura Klein) of Farmington, CT, his 4 grandchildren, James, William, Katie and Derek, and his brother Thomas Winkel (Fran). Ron's brothers, Wayne (Pat) and Dan both predeceased him. He also leaves multiple nieces and nephews and their extended families. Our family would like to thank BrightStar Care and Season's Hospice for their support during the last several months of Ron's life. A private memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Alzeimer's Association, alz.org.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.