Ronald (Ronnie; Ron) Barcelos, 62, of West Simsbury, beloved husband of Martha (Masciantonio) Barcelos and son of the late Celso and Helen (Andressi) Barcelos, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born April 20, 1957 in Brazil, and had lived in Johnstown, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, and San Diego, CA prior to moving to West Simsbury, CT 23 years ago. He was a true Penn State alum, with an insatiable love for Penn State Football. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer, most recently for Alstom Power, and was a member of their bowling league. Ron enjoyed spending time outdoors biking and cruising in his convertible while blasting classic rock. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to his wife of 38 years, Ron is survived by his children, Nicole Barcelos and her husband Joseph Rossi, Jr. of New Hartford, Mike Barcelos and his wife Klari of Clarendon Hills, IL and Chris Barcelos and his partner Katie Atwater of Farmington; his granddaughter Cosette Barcelos of Clarendon Hills, IL; his sister, Renee O'Leary and her husband David of Louisa, VA; his brother, Robert Barcelos and his wife Jean of Patton, PA; sister-in-law, Kelly Ann Barcelos of San Diego, CA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his identical twin brother, Richard Barcelos, and older brother, Celso Barcelos. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, no services are planned at this time. In honor of Ron, his family is creating a memorial garden at their home, 48 Garrett Ridge Ct, New Hartford, CT 06057. In lieu of cut flowers, please consider donating an outdoor plant for his garden. Please visit Ron's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfunerahome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020