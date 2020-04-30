|
|
Ronald "Chico" Boccacio, 80, lifelong resident of Hartford, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Mapleview Manor, from complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born in Hartford on November 11, 1939, a son of the late Angelo and Adelia (Aloisi) Boccacio. He retired from the Advo System. He leaves his devoted sister, Bonita "Bonnie" Treglia of Rocky Hill; three nephews, Louis Treglia Jr., Lawrence Treglia and Lenny Treglia; three great nephews Mark Treglia, Eric Treglia and Leonardo Raiola Treglia; and a great niece Livia Treglia, and many cousins. He was a devoted son to his parents, and a kind and respectful person. In his younger years he was a shoeshine boy in Hartford. Chico was well known in the Hartford area as the best dancer and sharpest dresser in his time. He enjoyed dancing, shooting pool at the local pool hall, and enjoyed going to Soundview Beach with his longtime friends, Bobby Listro, Phil Sahadi, Joe Iavecchio, and Artie Page. He frequented the Mardi Gras Cafe in Hartford with his buddies. A special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital especially Dr. Khtetpal, Dr. Collins and also Patrick of Visiting Angels, Veronica Anderson of Second Chance Homecare and all of his caregivers, also a special thanks to the staff of Mapleview Manor, and Lindsay, from Hospice for their compassionate and professional care of Ronald. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Ronald's memory may be made to a . As Chico would say "Let the good times roll!" Please share online expressions of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020