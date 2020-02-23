Home

Services
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
(860) 742-1255
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Congregational Church of Coventry
1746 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT
Ronald C. Hawkins


1943 - 2020
Ronald C. Hawkins Obituary
Ronald Charles Hawkins, 76, of Coventry, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Ron, the son of the late Gordon and Ethel (Pilgrim) Hawkins, was born in Berlin, NH on May 20, 1943. Ron is survived by Cheryl, his loving wife of 52 years, as well as, his three daughters, their spouses, and his nine grandchildren - Carrie and James Truscinski of Hebron – Braden, Kennedy, Keegan and Breanne, Melissa and Jeffrey Longo of Coventry – Luciano and Caleb and Amy and Michael Anger of Keene, NH - Samantha, Amylia and Michael Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Devine of North Londonderry, NH. Ron was a loving and committed husband, father and grandfather! He was a dedicated employee of Allstate Insurance for over forty years and served in both sales and claims. Ron was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War on the destroyer USS Charles S. Sperry. Ron was a senior member of the Coventry Lions Club and the Second Congregational Church in Coventry where he volunteered his cooking and grilling skills at many church events and Lions Club golf tournaments. He enjoyed boating at Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire, grilling, working outdoors, riding his tractor, listening to Southern Gospel music, bird watching and keeping those pesky squirrels out of his bird feeders.  Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke. (Rte. 44), Coventry (To honor Ron, his family requests that, during these visiting hours, you wear your most comfortable sweatshirt or flannel and jeans). A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Turnpike, Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coventry Lions Club. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Center Cemetery, Coventry. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
