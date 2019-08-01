Home

Ronald Chambers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
355 Main St
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Ronald George Chambers, 88, of Higganum, husband of the late Janice (Ford) Chambers, died Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Fort Fairfield, ME, the son of the late Charles D. Chambers, Sr. and Beatrice (Delano) Chambers. A veteran of the Korean War, Ronald served with the US Navy. He had a long career with Pratt and Whitney as a product support manager and retired in the mid-1980's. In retirement, Ron enjoyed many years and many new friends dealing antiques and pewter. He was also a member of the Plainfield Fife and Drum Corp before joining Lancraft, where he was a long-time member. He is survived by his son, Scott D. Chambers and his wife Denise Muggleston of Higganum; grandchildren, Kate (Shields) Collins and her husband William of Texas, John Shields of Middletown, and Andrew Chambers and his wife Sarah of Higganum; great grandchildren, Lillian and Tobias Chambers; sisters-in-law, Shirley Chambers and Nora Chambers. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Lynn (Chambers) and son-in-law Thomas (Skip) Shields; brothers, Charles "Mickey" D. Chambers, Jr., and Roger Chambers. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Aug. 3rd) at 10:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 355 Main St., Cromwell. Burial will be at the convenience of his family at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations in his memory to: First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 156, Cromwell, CT 06416, Middlesex Health Hospice Program, c/o Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or at: middlesexhealth.org/donate, or the at: https://act.alz.org/donate. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
