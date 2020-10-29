Ronald E. Belek, 74, beloved husband of Judy (Zack) Belek, passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020. Ron was born in Chaplin on May 25, 1946, the only son of the late Earle & Stephanie (Lesniak) Belek. After high school he attended the University of Connecticut until he enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. In 1973 he wed the love of his life Judy. He began working as an electrical engineer & obtained a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Hartford, while simultaneously raising a family. He excelled in his career and was employed by Loctite in Rocky Hill, CT, where he worked for many years and held several patents. One of the accomplishments he was most proud of is patent No. US 7,915,319 B2 granted on March 29, 2011 for Visible Light Curing Systems. Although Ron never sought recognition for this innovation, his co-workers credited him with coming up with the idea, and, more impressively, proving it was possible. Beyond his achievements at work, he ran his own company, Innovative Technologies. Above all he valued family, education, hard work, and community. He was an avid science fiction and physics enthusiast. He was lovingly known as the "coffee man" on his annual camping trip to Hammonasset Beach with the St. Thomas Aquinas group. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren grow. Ron is survived by his loving wife Judy; daughter Robyn and her husband Larry; son Jonathan and his wife Kelly; daughter Ariel and her partner Dan; son-in-law Brian, and five grandchildren: Asher, Molly, Kai, Grace and Lilah. He leaves this world to join his parents and his daughter Melissa. He is also survived by numerous cousins, brother & sister in laws, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday Nov. 2nd at 11 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 45 Ludlow Road, Manchester, followed with Military Honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. There are no calling hours, but the family plans to hold a celebration of life once conditions permit. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Friends of Ecole Agape, Inc., PO Box 303, Ashford, CT 06278. For condolences online please visitwww.tierneyfuneralhome.com
