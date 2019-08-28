Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Covenant Church
302 Hackmatack St
Manchester, CT 06040
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Covenant Church
302 Hackmatack St
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Durgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Durgan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Durgan Obituary
Ronald E. Durgan 84, of North Windham, CT formally of Coventry, CT beloved Widower of Alta I. Durgan passed away at Woodlake at Tolland on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born May 5, 1935 in Sherman Maine, son of the late Leo and Irene Durgan. He had worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford for 35 years before retiring. He loved life, his family and his camp located in Maine, where he would spend the summers boating, fishing and just being on the water. He also enjoyed hunting, reading, and Lobsta. He was a life member of the Manchester 'Coon and Fox Club in Coventry. He was not afraid to tackle new challenges or obstacles and had a giving spirit. He often would visit friends and family with fresh blueberries or strawberries in hand. He is survived by his two children; Glenn Durgan and his wife Debra, their daughter Michelle and her fiancé John Patelli of Tolland, Patti White and her husband Tim of Bolton and her two sons Matthew Hatfield and his wife Jessica of East Haddam and Seth Hatfield of Chicago, IL., three great grandchildren Julianna Kingsbury, Adalyn and Brendan Hatfield, and a sister Priscilla Whitney of Hendersonville, NC. Friends and family are invited to join the family on Saturday August 31 at 10:30 am at Trinity Covenant Church 302 Hackmatack St, Manchester for a memorial service and reception to follow. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Woodlake Nursing Home and ECHN hospice team for the dignity and care that they showed toward Ron and the family over the short period of time he was there. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Take A Vet Fishing organization. Please make checks payable to "TAVF Inc. P.O. Box 664 Branford, CT. 06405"
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.