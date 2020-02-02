Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Ronald E. Sunderhauf of Meriden, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at Hartford hospital. Ronald is survived by his wife AnnMarie whom he was married to for 30 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his daughter Allysha and her husband Cory, his daughter Amanda and her fiancée Avery, and his loving dog Bella. He is also survived by his brother Richard and his wife Brenda, and his brother Robert. Ron was an avid lover of antique cars. He enjoyed attending car shows and competing and won several trophies for his truck the big kahuna. He also loved to golf and go camping. Ron worked in HVAC for many years, but he was a jack of all trades. Memorial calling hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 5th from 5-7 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2080 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
