1/1
Ronald F. Bolduc
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald (Ron) F. Bolduc (12/9/49 – 9/25/20) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald (Ron) F. Bolduc at home on Friday 9/25/20. This truly unique and inspirational man touched many lives, made many lifelong friends, and genuinely found joy in every part of his journey here with us. He was born in Lewiston, ME, on 12/09/1949 to parents Florent and Gertrude (Lussier). His family settled in the Hartford, CT, area. He had warm memories of his loving and supportive Aunt Sally. After years of working in various trades, Ron apprenticed with Froc Filipetti as a Luthier. Ron later practiced this "lost art" in his own shop in Granby, CT. His gifted workmanship led him to meet many wonderful friends and fellow musicians over his 40-year career. He commented often how lucky he was to have found work that allowed him to do what he loved. He also enjoyed playing and performing in various bands over the years, most recently the Yankee Blue Grass Jammers of Bloomfield, CT. Ron was a longtime Friend of Bill and was full of gratitude and eagerness for each day of "borrowed time". He had an amazing gift for connecting with people and for finding service opportunities. He was a charismatic and wise soul; a trusted confidante to many. He was an enthusiastic student and teacher of Universal Truths. In 2017, Ron and his long time, loving partner Cindy Weir moved to Falmouth, MA. Ron made many fast, true and meaningful friendships on Cape Cod. He also managed to re-build his business in his new community. It was his new relationships in Falmouth and his long time CT friendships that sustained him during his brief and unexpected illness. We thank everyone from the deepest part of our hearts. Ron leaves behind his soul mate and best friend Cindy: Together, they shared many wonderful adventures and life lessons. He also leaves her daughters Alyssa and Lianna, her mother Louise Crane, his birth daughter Jessica Hatfield, and her children Adalyn and Brendan. We truly know that Ron fulfilled his greatest wish: "to love and be loved". Vaya con Dios, Ron; we will all meet again someday. Covid Safe Visiting Hours will be at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd, Bourne, MA, on Saturday, October 17, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Dana Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org) or VNA of Cape Cod Hospice (www.capecodhealth.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
02:30 PM
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
5087593511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved