Ronald (Ron) F. Bolduc (12/9/49 – 9/25/20) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald (Ron) F. Bolduc at home on Friday 9/25/20. This truly unique and inspirational man touched many lives, made many lifelong friends, and genuinely found joy in every part of his journey here with us. He was born in Lewiston, ME, on 12/09/1949 to parents Florent and Gertrude (Lussier). His family settled in the Hartford, CT, area. He had warm memories of his loving and supportive Aunt Sally. After years of working in various trades, Ron apprenticed with Froc Filipetti as a Luthier. Ron later practiced this "lost art" in his own shop in Granby, CT. His gifted workmanship led him to meet many wonderful friends and fellow musicians over his 40-year career. He commented often how lucky he was to have found work that allowed him to do what he loved. He also enjoyed playing and performing in various bands over the years, most recently the Yankee Blue Grass Jammers of Bloomfield, CT. Ron was a longtime Friend of Bill and was full of gratitude and eagerness for each day of "borrowed time". He had an amazing gift for connecting with people and for finding service opportunities. He was a charismatic and wise soul; a trusted confidante to many. He was an enthusiastic student and teacher of Universal Truths. In 2017, Ron and his long time, loving partner Cindy Weir moved to Falmouth, MA. Ron made many fast, true and meaningful friendships on Cape Cod. He also managed to re-build his business in his new community. It was his new relationships in Falmouth and his long time CT friendships that sustained him during his brief and unexpected illness. We thank everyone from the deepest part of our hearts. Ron leaves behind his soul mate and best friend Cindy: Together, they shared many wonderful adventures and life lessons. He also leaves her daughters Alyssa and Lianna, her mother Louise Crane, his birth daughter Jessica Hatfield, and her children Adalyn and Brendan. We truly know that Ron fulfilled his greatest wish: "to love and be loved". Vaya con Dios, Ron; we will all meet again someday. Covid Safe Visiting Hours will be at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd, Bourne, MA, on Saturday, October 17, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Dana Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org
) or VNA of Cape Cod Hospice (www.capecodhealth.org
).