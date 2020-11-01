Ronald F. Judson, 85, of Cromwell, died unexpectedly on Friday October 30, 2020, at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Frank and Wanda (Stark) Judson, he graduated from Poly Prep High School. Ronald graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957, where he was a member of its Hall of Fame for his excellence in baseball and basketball. He also graduated from Harvard Business School. He spent three years as pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Ron retired as a Vice President of Citibank in New York City, NY, after many years of employment. He could also be found practicing magic, painting, reading everything, especially a book from his vast collection, or playing golf at the Garden City Country Club on Long Island. A devoted father and grandfather, he leaves his three children, Ronald Judson of Long Island, NY, Stephen Judson and wife Tammy of Wethersfield, and a daughter Kristene Soellner of Berlin; his seven grandchildren, Kylie, Sierra, Brooke, Kane, Jaimee, Jacob, and Dakota, whom he loved dearly. He also leaves a sister, Joan Monahan of South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Sandy Flynn, and his former wife Carol Judson. Funeral services for Ronald will be held at a later date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, has care of the arrangements. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at duksa.net
