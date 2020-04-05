|
Ronald F. Simmons, 8/27/1938 – 3/31/2020, died after a brief but courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia. The son of Harold C. and Dorothy (Kimball) Simmons, Ron was born and raised in Manchester, CT. Ron excelled in sports, particularly baseball, basketball and golf. Ron was inducted to the Little League Hall of Fame in Williamsport, PA for pitching the first ever perfect game. Later in life he was inducted to the Manchester Hall of Fame for multiple sports achievements. Ron attended Centre College in Danville, KY on a baseball scholarship. It was there he met his wife, the former Janice Turnbull. After graduation Ron brought "the prettiest girl in Boyle County" to Connecticut. This year would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary. Ron and Janice raised their family in Vernon, South Windsor and Glastonbury. They spent their later years in Somers. Most of Ron's career was spent in medical supply sales. Ron was perfectly suited to sales with his ready smile, big personality and hearty laugh. No family party was complete without Ron. He was the official turkey carver at Thanksgiving, slicing with surgical precision. Ron dearly loved and was proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. In December, Ron was thrilled to welcome a great- granddaughter, Naomi Grace Hall. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife Janice, daughter Cynthia (Michael) Hall, son Gregory (Jeffrey) Simmons, grandchildren Christopher (Kayla) Hall, Ashley Hall (fiancé Matt) and great granddaughter Naomi Hall. Ron leaves a brother Donald (Linda) Simmons, nephew Randy Simmons and niece Stacey Simmons. Ron leaves a brother-in-law Fred Turnbull, former wife Sara Turnbull and their daughters Abby and Ali. Ron also leaves his beloved whippets, Lovella and Luca. There will be no services. A private burial will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Ron can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made at https://www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020