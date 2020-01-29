Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Carta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Francis Carta


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Francis Carta, age 75, passed away peacefully in Cromwell on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Ronald was born June 14, 1944 in Middletown to Frank and Anna (Campanelli) Carta. He leaves his brother, Richard Carta from Westbrook. His wife, Linda Adduci predeceased him in 2011. He was a veteran and left for Vietnam in 1966 where he earned the Bronze Medal with Valor for his actions which saved lives. He returned to Middletown where he worked at Auburn Manufacturing for 47 years, retiring to South Carolina in 2006. He was also a lifetime Elk's Club member. Ron is survived by his four children, Ronald G. Carta and wife Mary, Lisa Carta, Scott Carta and wife Kristen and Christopher Carta and wife Diana, as well as his eight beloved grandchildren, Carly, Nicholas, Kristilyn, Colin, Katelyn, Megan, Lauren, and Rachel. Ron's family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours and a memorial service on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to noon at D'Angelo Funeral Home on 22 South Main Street in Middletown. A reception will follow at the Middletown Elk's Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name to the s Project.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -