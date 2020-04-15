|
On April 13th, 2020, Ronald Gionfriddo, 67, of Bristol, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Newport News, VA to the late Elva Woy and the late Santo Gionfriddo. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Jeanne, his son Nicholas and wife Jill with their three children, Jack, Isabel, and Henry. He is also survived by his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Anthony Rinaldi, and their two children, Lily and Gabriel. In addition, he leaves behind his devoted sister and brother-in-law Roger and Barbara Gravette, loving Aunt Terri Genovese, honorary siblings Nancy Russo, Lisa Genovese, Andrea Foligno, Joseph Genovese, Jr, and Peter Genovese; furthermore, he leaves behind several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron was predeceased by his two sisters Brenda Minnick and Darlene Nicholas, in addition to his brother Charles Gionfriddo and beloved uncle Joseph Genovese. Those who knew Ron will never forget him. Ron's ever curious mind, compassionate yet competitive spirit, along with his deep love for family and friends was undeniable. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020