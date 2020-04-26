|
Ronald Edelson, 62 of Florida, died peacefully Sunday April 19, 2020 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Heather Thomas Edelson for 35 years. Born in New Haven, he was the son of Merwin and Marion Brown Edelson. He received his MBA from The University of Phoenix, completed with a 4.0 GPA. He worked his entire career, of over 35 years, with Northeast Utilities, now known as Eversource. He was on the Board of the Planning and Zoning Commission in Berlin for 12 years. He also owned and operated the Checkered Flag Raceway on the Berlin Turnpike which he built and opened in 1994. He had a passion for fast cars evident from his Trans Am growing up to his new 2020 Mid-Engine Corvette. He was an avid fan of UConn basketball, the New England Patriots, and the film series Back to the Future. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. He was also the family I.T. expert, happy to answer the call of anybody who needed help with their electronics. Ron loved new adventures whether it was going on cruises, riding quads with family, or going hunting. He was very proud to able to see his son graduate from UConn Law School and walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. Besides his wife Heather, he is survived by his son Michael T. Edelson of Haddam and his daughter Katelyn and her husband Pedro Trindade of Plainville, brother David Edelson, sister Amy and her husband Jacob Oved, nephews and nieces: David's children, Aaron, Autumn, Bethany and her husband Brian Gallagher and Amy's children: Adina and Gabby Oved, as well as many dear life-long friends. A private funeral will be held on Monday at 11:00am in Berlin with Rabbi Debra Cantor officiating. For those who wish to pay their respects arrangements have been made to allow a drive by procession upon completion of the private ceremony. The procession will run from approximately 11:30am to 1:00pm at Maple Cemetery 1165 Worthington Ridge Road, Berlin CT In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasora FL 34238 please mention his nurse's Linda Johnson and Jennifer Reid-Smith. The family will observe a private period of mourning. A celebration of Ronald's life will be held in the future on a date and time to be announced. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020