Ronald H. Pomeroy, 82, of Windsor Locks loving husband of Ann (Raccone) Pomeroy passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Ron was born January 14, 1937, in Hartford, CT. After high school Ron enlisted in the CT Air National Guard. He retired after 40 plus years from the former Dexter Corporation as a Research Technician. Ron donated blood to the Red Cross for many years and was a 19 Gallon Blood Donor. He volunteered for many years for the Meals on Wheels. Ron and Ann enjoyed square/round dancing, playing cards with family and friends, tending to his garden, traveling, camping, fishing, white water rafting, and spending time at his condo in Florida. He enjoyed his daily coffee with the guys at McDonald's and the Breakfast Club at Too Jays in FL, but family was the center of Ron's life and brought him the greatest of joy to be surrounded by them. In addition to his loving wife, Ann, he is also survived by five children, Susan Lamanis (Demetrios), Nancy Andrews (Andy) Cynthia Pomeroy, Kevin Pomeroy, and Christopher Pomeroy; his five grandchildren, Brandon, Audrey, Kristina, Melissa, and Shaelyn; two sisters, Ruth Westervelt and Doris Violette and several nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his father, Ralph Pomeroy and his mother, Anna (Navaroli) Pomeroy Wright. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service for Ron will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield. Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Volunteer Dr., Windsor Locks or to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P. O. Box 105 Windsor Locks, CT 06096. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 22, 2019