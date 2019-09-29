Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
Ronald Hale Obituary
Ronald E. Hale, 79 of Suffield, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. Ron was a devoted husband of 53 years to his wife, Diane (Monty) Hale. Together they enjoyed camping, a good game of cards, and being with family and friends. He was a dedicated fisherman, always enjoyed being outdoors and was a die-hard UCONN fan. Ron was proud to have forty four years of service at Hamilton Standard. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Besides his wife, Ron leaves his children; Elaine Reid and her husband Drew of West Hartford. Michael Hale and his wife Melissa of Suffield. Along with seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind siblings Antoinette, Karen Martin and her husband Richard. Predeceased by his parents, his brother Bruce, and sister Linda. Calling hours will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 between 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street West Hartford, CT. A service will be held at Taylor & Modeen funeral home on Wednesday, October 2 at 10:30 AM. A burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave, West Hartford CT. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Sunrise Park, 2075 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT 06093.For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
