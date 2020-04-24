|
|
Ronald Hanson, 74, of Middletown, husband of Linda (Masselli) Hanson, died Tuesday April 21, 2020 at MidState Medical Center, Meriden. He was born in Kane, PA, the son of the late Laverne and Mary Jane (Bridge) Hanson. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Ron served with the US Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Craig Hanson of Tulsa, OK and Scott Hanson and his wife Caitlin Lacey of Middletown; a brother, Richard Hanson and his wife Gail of OH; also several beloved nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Hanson, and a twin sister, Carol Houlett. Funeral services and burial are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020