Ronald J. Babicz Jr.


1968 - 2020
Ronald J. Babicz Jr. Obituary
Ronald J. Babicz Jr., 51 of Southington passed away, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Hospital, Southington. He was the husband of Christine (D'Amico) Babicz. Born May 19, 1968 in Bristol, he is the son of Aneita (Carvile) Babicz of Oro Valley, AZ and the late Ronald J. Babicz Sr. Ron graduated from the CT Culinary Institute and was a chef at local restaurants. He was an avid Mets, Jets and UCONN fan and loved to go to Disney with his family. In addition to his wife and mother he leaves two children, Matthew and Jessica both of Southington; one brother, Martin Babicz and wife Louann of Longmont, CO; two sisters, Nora Toscano and husband Ray of Tucson, AZ and Nancy Christian and husband Matthew of College Station, TX; three nephews, Joshua and Jeffrey Wyskiewicz, and Kyle Otterbach, one niece Ashley Damedood and his father-in-law, Pasquale D'Amico and partner Lois Korp of Raleigh, NC. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Barbara (Battaglia) D'Amico Due to the Coronavirus services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020
