Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Church,
64 Pompey Hollow Rd,
Ashford, CT
View Map
Ronald J. LaMonica, 66, of Ashford, devoted husband for 30 years of Claire (Wilson) LaMonica, passed away suddenly on December 24, 2019. He was born June 20, 1953 in Hartford to the late Vincent and Santina (Cultrera) LaMonica. Besides his wife, Ronald is survived by his four children; Vincent LaMonica, Ronald LaMonica Jr, Kristi LaMonica and her husband Mark Blicharz, Ellen (LaMonica) Galvin and her husband Michael, and his Viola and Wilson families. He was predeceased by his brother Sebastian and his beloved Aunt Josephine Viola. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10-11 am at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland,CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 noon at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd, Ashford. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. His family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the volunteer First Responders who came to Ron's aid on Christmas Eve, and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may please be made in his name to the Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1, Ashford, CT, 06278. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 28, 2019
