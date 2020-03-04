Home

Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald J. Petanovitch

Ronald J. Petanovitch Obituary
Ronald J. Petanovitch, 68, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in New Britain, son of Johanna (Zotter) Petanovitch of Newington and the late Joseph Petanovitch, he was a longtime resident of East Hampton before moving to Newington recently. Along with his mother, he leaves his two sisters, Diane Downer and her husband Charles of New Britain and Joann Petit of Newington, and his nephews and niece, Eric Downer, Kristy Tarlowski and her husband Conrad and Scott Petit. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Burial will be private. To share a message with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
