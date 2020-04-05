|
|
Ronald James Randino, 64, of Middletown, beloved husband of Holly (Branciforte) Randino for three years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late James and Constance (Grasso) Randino. Ron grew up in Cromwell and was a member of Saint John Church in Cromwell. Ron's faith was strong and important to him and showed daily with his thoughtful and caring manner with others. After high school, he formed his own band, Recreation and played at many private venues. He was also in the Twenty Sixth U.S. Army Military Band Combined Forces School of Music for six years stationed in New York City. Jazz was a true passion for Ron and his instrument of choice was the saxophone. He considered himself a "B Flat Guy" but he was much more than that. He was a very selfless, kind and compassionate man. Ron was proud of his Italian heritage and had very fond memories of summers at the farm with his Pop Grasso and Nonna who taught Ron to speak fluent Sicilian. Along with his wife, Holly who called Ron "My Sweet Ron" and considered him her soul mate and the love of her life, he is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends and his constant companion, his little dog, Missy who helped him through many difficult days. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the home hospice care givers for all their help in keeping Ron home. A private graveside service will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service to honor Ron will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to Middlesex Health Hospice Home Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or to House of Heroes, 3000 Whitney Avenue, Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020