Ronald James Fitzgerald of Avon, Connecticut, passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the age of 72. Ronald was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Mae Fitzgerald of Kirriemuir, Scotland and Albert Fitzgerald of Open Hall, Newfoundland. He grew up in Griggstown, New Jersey. In addition to being a lieutenant in the army reserves, Ronald earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Rutgers University, Master's Degree in Business Administration from Western New England College, and Juris Doctor from Western New England College. Ronald worked as an engineer for thirty years before opening his own law practice where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Ronald was a member of the American Society for Quality Control and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He enjoyed sports, including skiing, racquetball, and golfing, and was a longtime member of the Golf Club of Avon. Ronald was also a dedicated fan of the New York Yankees. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Susan Ann Fitzgerald, daughter Melissa Ally Fitzgerald, daughter Lindsay Mae Thorson and her husband Tyler Thorson, and brother Albert Fitzgerald Jr. and his wife Anne Fitzgerald. A private funeral will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
