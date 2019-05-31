Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Biamonte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Deacon Ronald L. Biamonte

Obituary Condolences Flowers Deacon Ronald L. Biamonte, 72, of Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Far Rockaway, NY on February 23, 1947, son of the late Albert and Mary (Ciampi) Biamonte, he was raised in Valley Stream, Long Island, NY and attended Holy Name of Mary School and was a graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, Class of 1965. After high school, Ron continued his education at Lehigh University where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1969. His analytical skills led him to a graduate program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he received his Masters Degree in Actuarial Science in 1971. Ron started his career with Penn Mutual in Philadelphia, PA where he worked as an actuary for 12 years. In 1983, he took a position with Phoenix Mutual Insurance where he worked for 27 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries throughout his career. Committed to lifelong learning, to his faith, and to giving back to others, Ron later returned to school at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford where he received a Master's Degree in Counseling in 2004. A devout Catholic throughout his life, Ron followed the call to serve the Church and in 1993 was ordained to the Diaconate in the Archdiocese of Hartford. His first parish assignment was at St. Gabriel Church in Windsor and later St. Joseph Church in the Poquonock section of Windsor. Most recently, he served as a deacon at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish in Windsor Locks since 2017. His background in counseling and care for others led him to volunteer as a counselor for Catholic Charities, as a chaplain in the Catholic Prison Ministry, as a volunteer for Birthright, and as a member of the Deacon Personnel Advisory Board. He donated platelets through the Red Cross each month-something he was very proud of. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and traveling both internationally and domestically. Over the years, he enjoyed trips and religious pilgrimages to France, Spain, England, Cuba, Israel, Portugal, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Ireland. He leaves a brother, Robert L. Biamonte of Long Beach, NY; a sister-in-law, Susan Biamonte of Allentown, PA; a nephew, Peter Biamonte and his wife Kristina of Wantagh, NY; and a great-nephew and great-niece, Luka and Ella Biamonte. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Richard L. Biamonte. His family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 4-7 p.m., at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by The Most Rev. Juan Betancourt on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. Memorial donations may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095, or to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





