Ronald L. Girard, 82, of Southwick, MA, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born April 6, 1938, son of the late Gertrude (Tiechert) and Timothy Girard. He grew up with his brothers Blaine and Albert in the Elmwood section of West Hartford, CT. Following his graduation from Hall High School in 1956, he joined the United States Army and subsequently served six years in the Reserves. He attended the University of Hartford and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business before launching a successful career in the insurance industry, which he enjoyed until his retirement from The Roberts Agency in 2007. Ron was musically gifted and played multiple instruments, most notably the clarinet and soprano saxophone. He was a member of the Hartford Chorale, sang at The Bushnell with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra for their Pops! series, and was a soloist in the choir at St. Theresa's Parish in Granby, CT, where he was a longtime member. Ron welcomed everyone he met with friendliness and humor. He never turned down the opportunity to tell a joke or share a pun and filled each room he entered with love and laughter. He enjoyed the company of his beloved pets, the challenge of a daily crossword puzzle, and good conversation over coffee and Murphy's donuts. Throughout his life, he was happiest at the family cottage on Rogers Lake in Old Lyme, CT, where he shared his love of boating, fishing, and waterskiing with younger generations. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie (Smith) Girard; his beloved daughters Maureen Girard of East Haddam, CT, Karen Girard of Altadena, CA, Kathleen Hall (Jeffrey) of Manchester, CT, and Elena Miklaszewski (Joseph) of South Orange, NJ; adored grandchildren Sophia and Alexander Miklaszewski and Connor and Dylan Hall; favorite niece Elizabeth Nolan and her children; and many other cherished family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's memory to the American Legion at www.legion.org/donate
. Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Manchester, CT. The Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Bridget Cemetery, 180 Oakland Street, Manchester, CT. It may also be viewed virtually at www.holmeswatkins.com