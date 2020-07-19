1/2
Ronald Lee (Ronnie) Wilson
1944 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Wilson announces his sudden passing on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Born on July 10, 1944 to his beloved parents Mae Wilson and George Woodrow Wilson in Schenectady, NY. Ronnie was a cherished and trusted friend to so many people who he considered as family, and was an immensely proud, and long standing friend of Bill W. for 26 years. Ronnie understood the importance of family, often stretching beyond the ties of blood, which makes this loss so much more difficult for those he left behind. His stories will be missed, almost as much as that signature cheeky smile in his voice, in telling them. Best described as equal parts honey and vinegar, a man that was outspoken, ornery and fierce, but also kind, gentle and compassionate. Ronnie loved life and lived it to its fullest. He often said when it was his time, not to mourn, but to celebrate the wonderful life he lived. He had an avid love for animals, especially dogs. In his younger years he loved to travel, and more recently, enjoyed spending time with the family in Schuyler Falls wading in the river, and at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island, basking in the sunshine. Summers spent with the grandchildren were one of his greatest joys. He also loved his three children dearly and his presence in their lives will forever be treasured. He was truly a force of nature who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all. Ronnie was predeceased by his sweetheart, Joanne Bernstein. Ronnie will be lovingly missed by his children, Elizabeth Bombard, Justin Wilson, and Renee Wilson. Also by his grandchildren; Ryder, Cailin and Neko and by his beloved siblings; George Wilson, Gary Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, Nancy Sokolosky and her husband Len Sokolosky; as well as many cherished friends of Bill W. May he rest in eternal PEACE and SERENITY. A celebration of life will be held in honor of Ronnie at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday August 1, 2020, at 11AM, to be followed by a reception for friends immediately afterwards in the church hall. Contact Danny M for details and if you would like to help 860-833-8526

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
Holy Trinity Church
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 18, 2020
Ronnie was my oldest brother and oh how I miss him. My life will never be the same without his physical presence but in my heart he will live forever, Love you forever.
Nancy Sokolosky
Family
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
rick baldwin
July 18, 2020
I'll never forget that first buffet we shared at Song Hay in Hartford.
Song Hay means "double happiness" and he more than doubled mine
for the next 26 years,no tears for me,no fears for him,he has found eternal happiness in Heaven.
rick baldwin
Friend
July 18, 2020
My Condolences to the family. He was a good friend! Rest In Peace Ronnie....
Gregg Fowler
Friend
