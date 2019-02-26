RONALD N. SHAW, age 71, of Troy, formerly of Stratford, Connecticut, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 3:06 P.M. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. He was the son of the late H. Francis Shaw and Mildred Olsen (Shaw) Woodson and the husband of Joyce (Jo) Lodge Shaw. Ron graduated from Stratford High School in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Kentucky Wesleyan College in May 1973 and also a Bachelor of Science in Food & Nutrition from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in May 1977. After graduating he worked in various nursing homes in Illinois where he and his former wife raised their family. Ron moved to Ohio in 1987 and worked in many nursing homes, either managing the dietaries or straight cooking. He also worked at Perkins restaurant and Garbry Ridge assisted living. The last eight years, before retirement, he worked at Walmart. His mother, Mildred (Shaw) Woodson came to Ohio in 2006, where she resided at Sterling House assisted living. Mildred died September 18, 2013 at the assisted living facility. Ron is survived by his loving wife Jo, one stepson: Bradford C. Adams, Troy, OH; brother & sister-in-law: David T. & Elaine Shaw, West Hartford, CT; one daughter-in-law: Melanie Gill, Manistee, MI. Ron was preceded in death by one stepson: K.C. Adams. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua.Memorial Contributions may be made to Dream4pets.org, Dream, P.O. Box 322 Tipp City, OH 45371 or Midwest BREW, P.O. Box 498 Wadsworth, IL 60083.Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.Melcher-Sowers.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary