Ronald P. Ficara, 67 of Coventry CT, husband of Irene (Michaud) Ficara dies on Tuesday, May 19th 2020 after living with Parkinson's Disease for 7 years. He was born in Hartford, CT on Oct 6th 1952. He was the son of the late Salvatore Ficara and Angela Cardella Ficara. He attended Penney High School in East Hartford. He worked in the package delivery for over 35 years and retired in 2008. He loved taking care of his yard, pool and hot tub in the spring and summer, and gathering, cutting and burning in his wood stove in the winter. He leaves his wife Irene (Michaud) Ficara, his wife of 43 years along with his daughter, Nicole Rivera, her husband Carlos and granddaughter Thea of Orlando, Fl. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beat Parkinson's Today, 102 Pitkin Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. I am very grateful for the resources they provided in the form of Exercise, Boxing, and Yoga classes and more importantly, they helped us learn to live with Parkinson's Disease and provided us with a community of support which improved the quality of life and kept him Ron active and engaged. I would encourage all who are able, to donate to this wonderful organization. They are doing amazing, inspiring work. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.