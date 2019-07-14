MERIDEN - Ronald P. Rossano, 75, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, step-father, Poppy, and uncle. Ron was born in Hartford, CT on January 3, 1944 to the late Peter and Mary Rossano. He graduated from St. Anslem College and later retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. Aside from spending time with his beloved family, his passions included golfing, grilling, fishing, and swimming at the beach. He was an avid UCONN basketball supporter as well as the New England Patriots. Ron will be sadly missed by his loving wife JoAnn; his children: Bryan (Stacey) Rossano, Patrick Rossano, Jessica (Pete) Egan; his grandchildren: Seamus, Graham, and Clara; his step-children: Pam (Art) Fettig and Brett (Hollie) Richards; as well as his extended family in Wisconsin. Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother: Joseph Rossano. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm St., in Wallingford. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his memory can be forwarded to the National Psoriasis Foundation, www.psoriasis.org/donate. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019