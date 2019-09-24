Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Ronald Pierre Gagner


1935 - 2019
Ronald Pierre Gagner (Ron), of Cromwell, CT, with his beloved children and family by his side, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in New Britain on December 6, 1935. Ron was reunited in Heaven with his loving wife, Jackie of 56 years, who passed away last year, and his beloved dog, Bailey. He is survived by his 5 children: Ron and wife Samantha, Mary Beth and husband Dan, Jennifer and husband Brian, Carrie and husband John, and Mark. He also leaves his eleven grandchildren: Brianna, Tristan, Carissa, Michael, Katelynn, Leann, Hunter, Courtney, Kevin, Sophia and Liliana. Ron was also predeceased by his parents, Pierre and Mary, his sisters, Auria and Jane, brother, Tom and his best friend, Jim Kenney. Ron's greatest joys in life were his family, golf, the Yankees, and many memorable days spent with loved ones at the beach. Ron served our country in the United States Army, from 1956 - 1958. A Military Honors Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September, 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please share expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Greg Haley Foundation (www.thegreghaleyfoundation.com). One day we will have a world without cancer!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
