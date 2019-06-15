Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
American Legion Post 127
630 Grassy Hill Rd.
Orange, CT
Pinto Ronald [email protected] Ronald "Ronnie or Ron" Pinto, 74, a former resident of New Britain, CT and retired in the Philippines 5 years ago, passed away unexpectedly April 5, 2019 in Dumaguete Neg. Or. Philippines. He was born in New Bedford, MA on March 11, 1945, the only son to the late Reginald Pinto and Alice F. Pinto. Ronnie enlisted in the US Army as a SP-4 in 1965 and served with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1966-1967. Ronnie attended Manchester Public Schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1963. Ronnie loved spending time outdoors, especially riding his motorcycle throughout his life. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing and fishing. Ronnie is survived by his wife Divine A. Pinto and their only child James A. Pinto. Ronnie also leaves behind his only sibling Maria P. Rawlinson and her husband Jack of Orange, CT, and his three nephews Peter Wolfgang and his wife Leslie of Waterbury, CT, Erik Wolfgang-Pinto and his wife Yanira of East Hartford, CT, and David Wolfgang and his wife Sara of Meriden, CT. Along with his seven great nieces and three great nephews, he also leaves behind his only uncle, Roy Pinto and his wife Linda of Hanover, MD. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at Noon on Sunday June 23, 2019 at American Legion Post 127, 630 Grassy Hill Rd. Orange, CT 06477. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the (VA) Veteran's Affair Administration 950 Campbell Ave. West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. NEW BRITAIN
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019
